CAZ505-011300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 66 46 66 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-011300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s
to 70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 78 44 78 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 73 47 73 / 0 0 0
Napa 76 46 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-011300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 79 49 78 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-011300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around
50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 68 51 68 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 64 50 64 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-011300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50. West winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 69 51 68 / 0 0 0
Oakland 70 50 70 / 0 0 0
Fremont 74 50 72 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 73 47 72 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 73 50 72 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-011300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-011300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. West
winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 78 48 76 / 0 0 0
Livermore 76 47 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-011300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ512-011300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ513-011300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 79 49 76 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 80 46 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-011300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 68 47 65 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 73 48 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-011300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 73 47 69 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 77 44 73 / 0 0 0
Hollister 80 46 76 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-011300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 84 46 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-011300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
70s.
$$
CAZ518-011300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower
80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 60s to
upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 83 46 81 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-011300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Sat Mar 31 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 74 45 71 / 0 0 0
$$
