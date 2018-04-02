CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 2:09 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 2, 2018
451 FPUS56 KMTR 021801
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
CAZ505-030900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Lows
around 50.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 62 43 64 / 0 0 0
CAZ506-030900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid
70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 73 42 73 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 70 46 70 / 0 0 0
Napa 72 44 71 / 0 0 0
CAZ507-030900-
North Bay Mountains-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 72 44 74 / 0 0 0
CAZ006-030900-
San Francisco-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 65 50 65 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 62 49 61 / 0 0 0
CAZ508-030900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
50.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 66 49 67 / 0 0 0
Oakland 67 49 67 / 0 0 0
Fremont 69 47 72 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 70 45 70 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 69 48 70 / 0 0 0
CAZ509-030900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
CAZ510-030900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 74 44 75 / 0 0 0
Livermore 71 43 73 / 0 0 0
CAZ511-030900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to mid 60s.
CAZ512-030900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
near 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
50s to mid 60s.
CAZ513-030900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 72 46 75 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 73 43 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ530-030900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 62 46 64 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 69 45 70 / 0 0 0
CAZ528-030900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 66 44 69 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 67 41 71 / 0 0 0
Hollister 72 43 75 / 0 0 0
CAZ516-030900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 76 43 79 / 0 0 0
CAZ517-030900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to upper 60s.
CAZ518-030900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 75 42 77 / 0 0 0
CAZ529-030900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
1101 AM PDT Mon Apr 2 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 69 43 70 / 0 0 0
Keywords: California, Zone Forecast