CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

_____

310 FPUS56 KMTR 071801

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-080900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 60. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 61 46 61 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ506-080900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 64 45 68 / 10 10 0

San Rafael 64 47 66 / 10 10 0

Napa 64 44 67 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ507-080900-

North Bay Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 62 42 67 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-080900-

San Francisco-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 50 63 / 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 59 50 61 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ508-080900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 64 51 65 / 10 10 0

Oakland 63 50 65 / 10 10 0

Fremont 64 49 67 / 10 10 0

Redwood City 64 48 67 / 10 10 0

Mountain View 65 49 67 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ509-080900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming north

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-080900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming north in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 65 46 68 / 10 10 0

Livermore 63 45 66 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ511-080900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ512-080900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-080900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 67 48 69 / 10 10 0

Morgan Hill 68 44 70 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ530-080900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70. East winds around 10 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 64 48 64 / 10 10 0

Big Sur 69 46 68 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ528-080900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 65 46 68 / 10 10 0

Carmel Valley 66 43 67 / 10 0 0

Hollister 68 44 71 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ516-080900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 70 44 73 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ517-080900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-080900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Highs

in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 68 42 70 / 20 0 0

$$

CAZ529-080900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1101 AM PDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy late in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the morning...

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 66 46 68 / 10 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast