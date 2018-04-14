CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018

_____

153 FPUS56 KMTR 140401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-141900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 44 62 46 57 / 0 0 30 50

$$

CAZ506-141900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 73 43 60 / 0 0 30 50

San Rafael 46 70 47 60 / 0 0 20 50

Napa 44 71 46 61 / 0 0 20 50

$$

CAZ507-141900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 44 73 42 60 / 0 0 20 50

$$

CAZ006-141900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 64 50 58 / 0 0 20 50

Ocean Beach 49 60 50 56 / 0 0 20 50

$$

CAZ508-141900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 66 51 61 / 0 0 20 50

Oakland 49 67 50 60 / 0 0 10 50

Fremont 48 71 49 62 / 0 0 10 50

Redwood City 46 71 47 62 / 0 0 10 50

Mountain View 49 70 50 64 / 0 0 10 50

$$

CAZ509-141900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ510-141900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 46 76 48 64 / 0 0 10 40

Livermore 44 74 46 63 / 0 0 10 40

$$

CAZ511-141900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s

to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows near 40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-141900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-141900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 48 75 49 66 / 0 0 10 50

Morgan Hill 45 76 46 67 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ530-141900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 66 48 62 / 0 0 0 40

Big Sur 45 72 45 68 / 0 0 0 40

$$

CAZ528-141900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 46 71 48 63 / 0 0 0 40

Carmel Valley 42 73 43 67 / 0 0 0 40

Hollister 45 78 46 68 / 0 0 0 30

$$

CAZ516-141900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph increasing

to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

West winds around 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 44 79 48 74 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-141900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely and a chance of showers.

Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-141900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely and a chance of showers.

Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 43 79 46 73 / 0 0 0 20

$$

CAZ529-141900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 73 47 64 / 0 0 0 60

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: California, Zone Forecast