CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 12:08 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
_____
153 FPUS56 KMTR 140401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-141900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 60. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 44 62 46 57 / 0 0 30 50
$$
CAZ506-141900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
30s to upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of showers. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 42 73 43 60 / 0 0 30 50
San Rafael 46 70 47 60 / 0 0 20 50
Napa 44 71 46 61 / 0 0 20 50
$$
CAZ507-141900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 44 73 42 60 / 0 0 20 50
$$
CAZ006-141900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 50 64 50 58 / 0 0 20 50
Ocean Beach 49 60 50 56 / 0 0 20 50
$$
CAZ508-141900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid to upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 50 66 51 61 / 0 0 20 50
Oakland 49 67 50 60 / 0 0 10 50
Fremont 48 71 49 62 / 0 0 10 50
Redwood City 46 71 47 62 / 0 0 10 50
Mountain View 49 70 50 64 / 0 0 10 50
$$
CAZ509-141900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ510-141900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 46 76 48 64 / 0 0 10 40
Livermore 44 74 46 63 / 0 0 10 40
$$
CAZ511-141900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s
to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows near 40. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ512-141900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ513-141900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 48 75 49 66 / 0 0 10 50
Morgan Hill 45 76 46 67 / 0 0 0 40
$$
CAZ530-141900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 47 66 48 62 / 0 0 0 40
Big Sur 45 72 45 68 / 0 0 0 40
$$
CAZ528-141900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 46 71 48 63 / 0 0 0 40
Carmel Valley 42 73 43 67 / 0 0 0 40
Hollister 45 78 46 68 / 0 0 0 30
$$
CAZ516-141900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph increasing
to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
West winds around 20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 44 79 48 74 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ517-141900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely and a chance of showers.
Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of snow
showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-141900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Snow showers likely and a chance of showers.
Light snow accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 43 79 46 73 / 0 0 0 20
$$
CAZ529-141900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Fri Apr 13 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 73 47 64 / 0 0 0 60
$$
_____
_____
