CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
Updated 9:08 am, Monday, April 23, 2018
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, April 23, 2018
_____
877 FPUS56 KMTR 231301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
CAZ505-240400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 69 46 65 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-240400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 82 47 79 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 78 49 74 / 0 0 0
Napa 81 49 78 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-240400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 80 52 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-240400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near
50. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 71 51 67 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 67 50 64 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-240400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 74 52 69 / 0 0 0
Oakland 75 51 71 / 0 0 0
Fremont 79 50 76 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 78 49 74 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 77 51 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-240400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 60.
$$
CAZ510-240400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 84 50 81 / 0 0 0
Livermore 82 50 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-240400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to
upper 60s. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ512-240400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
$$
CAZ513-240400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in
the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 82 50 79 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 81 48 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-240400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 68 48 66 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 70 49 69 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-240400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 72 48 70 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 75 46 74 / 0 0 0
Hollister 80 48 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-240400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
North winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 84 49 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-240400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to
70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-240400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 85 48 84 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-240400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Mon Apr 23 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds around 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 73 47 72 / 0 0 0
$$
_____
_____
