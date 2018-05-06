CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018

323 FPUS56 KMTR 060401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

CAZ505-061900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 62 47 67 / 10 10 10 10

CAZ506-061900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 74 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 69 49 76 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 47 73 48 79 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ507-061900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 43 76 48 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-061900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 51 62 51 66 / 10 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 50 59 50 61 / 10 10 10 10

CAZ508-061900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 65 52 69 / 10 10 0 0

Oakland 51 65 51 70 / 10 10 0 0

Fremont 50 67 50 74 / 10 10 0 0

Redwood City 49 68 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 51 69 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-061900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ510-061900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 48 73 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 48 72 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-061900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ512-061900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

70s. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ513-061900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 50 72 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 46 75 47 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-061900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 62 49 65 / 10 10 0 0

Big Sur 45 72 47 72 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ528-061900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 48 66 48 68 / 10 10 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 70 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 46 75 46 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-061900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to upper

80s. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 46 79 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-061900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

CAZ518-061900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 44 82 45 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-061900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 46 73 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

