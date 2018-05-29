CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

965 FPUS56 KMTR 290401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

CAZ505-291900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs near 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 67 50 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-291900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 85 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 80 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 56 83 53 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-291900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 60 90 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-291900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60. West winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 67 53 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 62 53 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-291900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 71 54 64 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 73 54 65 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 59 78 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 79 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 78 55 68 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-291900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ510-291900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 89 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 89 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-291900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

West winds around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-291900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ513-291900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph increasing to northwest around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph...

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 82 56 71 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 58 86 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-291900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 66 52 62 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 72 52 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-291900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 68 54 63 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 76 51 66 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 82 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-291900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 86 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-291900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

$$

CAZ518-291900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 55 94 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-291900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon May 28 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

late in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 20 mph...

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 74 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

