CAZ505-241900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds around
10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 67 51 66 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-241900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 53 83 51 83 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 55 76 54 75 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 57 83 54 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-241900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 57 94 51 88 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-241900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 69 54 65 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 53 61 53 59 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ508-241900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 58 76 57 71 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 74 55 69 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 59 82 56 75 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 58 86 55 78 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 60 81 58 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-241900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 60s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
CAZ510-241900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. West winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 61 88 56 81 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 60 91 55 85 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ511-241900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid
60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
CAZ512-241900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
CAZ513-241900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around
10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 60 86 57 80 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 87 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ530-241900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
near 50. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 69 53 65 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 48 75 48 76 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-241900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
near 50. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and near
80 Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 53 70 54 67 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 81 50 77 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 53 81 53 78 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-241900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds...
becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 53 85 52 84 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-241900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
CAZ518-241900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 55 94 53 92 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-241900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 52 71 53 71 / 0 0 0 0
