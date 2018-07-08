CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

254 FPUS56 KMTR 080319 AAA

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast...UPDATED

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

CAZ505-081615-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 69 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-081615-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 89 51 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 83 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 87 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-081615-

North Bay Mountains-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 54 92 54 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-081615-

San Francisco-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 67 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 60 53 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-081615-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 74 59 76 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 75 57 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 78 56 78 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 84 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 59 79 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-081615-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-081615-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs near 90.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 58 91 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 57 93 56 90 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-081615-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West

winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-081615-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ513-081615-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 85 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 94 55 93 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-081615-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 70 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 88 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-081615-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the

lower 90s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister

Valley. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 72 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 52 88 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 55 92 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-081615-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 95 to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 58 95 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-081615-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ518-081615-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 63 100 52 96 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-081615-

Northern Monterey Bay-

819 PM PDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 81 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

