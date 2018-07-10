CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 10, 2018
_____
809 FPUS56 KMTR 102201
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-111300-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 73 52 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-111300-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 98 52 89 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 92 55 83 / 0 0 0
Napa 91 54 85 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-111300-
North Bay Mountains-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 97 58 94 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-111300-
San Francisco-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid
70s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in
the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 73 55 69 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 64 54 63 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-111300-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s
to lower 80s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 79 59 80 / 0 0 0
Oakland 79 57 75 / 0 0 0
Fremont 84 57 82 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 89 57 85 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 82 58 80 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-111300-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-111300-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 97 58 92 / 0 0 0
Livermore 96 56 92 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-111300-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ512-111300-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ513-111300-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 89 58 87 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 95 55 90 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-111300-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 71 55 69 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 93 54 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-111300-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and
in the lower 90s Hollister Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 73 56 70 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 85 52 81 / 0 0 0
Hollister 91 54 83 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-111300-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 92 to 104. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North
winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to upper
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 92 55 89 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-111300-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ518-111300-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 99 56 98 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-111300-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 PM PDT Tue Jul 10 2018
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 81 54 73 / 0 0 0
$$
