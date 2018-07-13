CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018
_____
351 FPUS56 KMTR 130458 AAA
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast...UPDATED
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-131615-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.
Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West
winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 53 68 52 65 / 20 20 0 0
$$
CAZ506-131615-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 54 83 54 82 / 30 30 0 0
San Rafael 58 82 56 79 / 20 20 0 0
Napa 57 84 56 82 / 30 30 0 0
$$
CAZ507-131615-
North Bay Mountains-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower
90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 92 55 92 / 30 30 0 0
$$
CAZ006-131615-
San Francisco-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 68 55 66 / 20 20 0 0
Ocean Beach 55 61 54 60 / 20 20 0 0
$$
CAZ508-131615-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows near 60.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the 70s
to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 62 79 61 75 / 20 20 0 0
Oakland 59 73 58 71 / 20 20 0 0
Fremont 59 79 58 76 / 20 10 0 0
Redwood City 60 83 59 81 / 20 10 0 0
Mountain View 61 79 60 76 / 20 10 0 0
$$
CAZ509-131615-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-131615-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs
around 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs around 90.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 62 88 60 86 / 30 20 0 0
Livermore 62 90 59 88 / 30 20 0 0
$$
CAZ511-131615-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance
of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in
the 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ512-131615-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s to
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ513-131615-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 62 85 60 83 / 20 10 0 0
Morgan Hill 59 92 58 91 / 20 10 0 0
$$
CAZ530-131615-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 57 70 56 68 / 20 10 0 0
Big Sur 52 79 52 79 / 20 10 0 0
$$
CAZ528-131615-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to
around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 57 71 57 70 / 20 10 0 0
Carmel Valley 54 84 54 82 / 20 10 0 0
Hollister 58 84 57 83 / 20 10 0 0
$$
CAZ516-131615-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to
10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs upper 80s to 100. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
91 to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs upper 80s to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 56 89 55 89 / 20 10 0 0
$$
CAZ517-131615-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
$$
CAZ518-131615-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. South
winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 61 98 59 98 / 20 10 0 0
$$
CAZ529-131615-
Northern Monterey Bay-
958 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 56 74 56 74 / 20 10 0 0
$$
