CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

CAZ505-151900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 68 52 70 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ506-151900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 55 87 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 57 80 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 57 84 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-151900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 50s to upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 94 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-151900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 67 55 69 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 55 61 54 62 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ508-151900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 76 59 77 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 58 72 57 73 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 58 78 57 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 80 57 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 60 78 60 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-151900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ510-151900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 86 58 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 59 89 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-151900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ512-151900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ513-151900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 84 59 85 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 90 57 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-151900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 68 55 70 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 53 79 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-151900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in

the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 70 56 70 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 55 83 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 57 84 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-151900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 90 55 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-151900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to 90s.

CAZ518-151900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 99 59 99 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-151900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sat Jul 14 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 72 55 72 / 0 0 0 0

