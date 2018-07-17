CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 17, 2018

088 FPUS56 KMTR 171301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

CAZ505-180400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 73 53 72 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ506-180400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 87 55 89 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 87 56 88 / 0 0 0

Napa 87 56 89 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-180400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs mid 80s to 100. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 97 61 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-180400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 68 56 71 / 10 10 10

Ocean Beach 64 54 65 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ508-180400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 73 57 75 / 0 0 10

Oakland 75 58 76 / 0 0 0

Fremont 81 58 83 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 80 58 84 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 78 59 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-180400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-180400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 96 59 96 / 0 0 0

Livermore 95 59 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-180400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s.

Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-180400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-180400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph...becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs near 90.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 90. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 85 59 87 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 92 58 93 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-180400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 55 69 / 10 0 10

Big Sur 74 56 76 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ528-180400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 72 57 72 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 81 55 83 / 0 0 0

Hollister 83 57 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-180400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

mid 80s to 101. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 90s. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 102.

Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 86 57 87 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ517-180400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the 80s to 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ518-180400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 104. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 91 to 101. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 102 59 100 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ529-180400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Tue Jul 17 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 75 56 75 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

