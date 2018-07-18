CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

_____

177 FPUS56 KMTR 182201

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-191300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 73 53 72 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ506-191300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 92 55 86 / 0 0 10

San Rafael 86 56 82 / 0 0 10

Napa 88 56 83 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ507-191300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s

to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 100 61 94 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ006-191300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 68 56 68 / 10 0 10

Ocean Beach 62 55 62 / 10 0 10

$$

CAZ508-191300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 70 59 76 / 10 0 10

Oakland 74 57 73 / 0 0 10

Fremont 82 59 81 / 0 0 10

Redwood City 84 59 82 / 0 0 10

Mountain View 80 60 79 / 0 10 10

$$

CAZ509-191300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-191300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 95 60 91 / 0 0 10

Livermore 96 61 92 / 0 0 10

$$

CAZ511-191300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ512-191300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s to upper

60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ513-191300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 88 60 86 / 0 10 10

Morgan Hill 93 58 91 / 0 10 20

$$

CAZ530-191300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 69 57 72 / 10 10 20

Big Sur 79 56 79 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ528-191300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 72 57 72 / 10 10 20

Carmel Valley 86 57 86 / 10 10 20

Hollister 86 57 84 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ516-191300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. West winds around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to

101. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 91 59 89 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ517-191300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 101.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ518-191300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 105. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs upper 80s to 102.

Lows in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 102 61 98 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ529-191300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Wed Jul 18 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 73 56 74 / 0 10 20

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather