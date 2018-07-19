CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 18, 2018

558 FPUS56 KMTR 191001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-200100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Occasional drizzle.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 53 72 54 72 / 10 10 10 20

CAZ506-200100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 55 86 54 84 / 0 10 10 20

San Rafael 56 81 58 82 / 0 10 20 20

Napa 56 83 57 82 / 0 10 10 20

CAZ507-200100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 61 95 59 89 / 0 10 10 20

CAZ006-200100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Occasional drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 68 57 69 / 10 10 20 20

Ocean Beach 54 62 56 63 / 10 10 20 20

CAZ508-200100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 57 77 60 78 / 10 10 20 20

Oakland 57 73 60 75 / 0 10 20 20

Fremont 58 81 61 81 / 0 10 20 20

Redwood City 58 82 61 84 / 0 10 20 20

Mountain View 59 79 62 79 / 10 10 20 20

CAZ509-200100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Occasional drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ510-200100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 90 61 89 / 0 10 20 20

Livermore 59 93 62 91 / 0 10 20 20

CAZ511-200100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s

to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ512-200100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ513-200100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 86 62 86 / 10 10 20 20

Morgan Hill 58 91 60 90 / 10 20 20 20

CAZ530-200100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Occasional drizzle.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional

drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 71 58 73 / 10 20 20 20

Big Sur 56 78 58 80 / 10 20 20 20

CAZ528-200100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 72 59 72 / 10 20 20 20

Carmel Valley 55 86 58 85 / 10 20 20 20

Hollister 57 84 59 83 / 10 20 20 20

CAZ516-200100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 57 89 59 86 / 10 20 20 20

CAZ517-200100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s to lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 101.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-200100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 80s to mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in

the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 98 62 96 / 10 20 20 20

CAZ529-200100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Thu Jul 19 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Occasional drizzle.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Occasional drizzle in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening...becoming light. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 74 58 74 / 10 20 20 20

