CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

_____

108 FPUS56 KMTR 311001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 52 69 52 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 88 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 84 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 85 55 83 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 98 55 95 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 66 54 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 60 53 60 / 0 10 10 0

$$

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 72 57 72 / 0 10 10 0

Oakland 56 72 57 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 78 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 57 79 58 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 57 75 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 92 58 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 92 57 89 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 84 59 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 57 93 57 92 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 67 55 67 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 52 80 53 80 / 0 0 10 10

$$

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 69 56 69 / 0 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 54 83 54 83 / 0 0 10 10

Hollister 55 86 55 83 / 0 0 0 10

$$

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 92 to 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 90 to 101. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 56 92 56 90 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to mid

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs mid 80s to 101. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs mid 80s to 100. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

$$

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 104. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs upper 80s to 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to upper 60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 58 101 58 99 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 55 74 55 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather