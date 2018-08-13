CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 12, 2018
_____
032 FPUS56 KMTR 130401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-131900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 68 54 68 / 0 10 10 0
$$
CAZ506-131900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke late in the evening. Haze. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 53 83 53 85 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 54 81 54 81 / 0 0 10 0
Napa 54 81 54 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-131900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of smoke late in the evening. Haze. Lows in
the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Haze after midnight. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 58 91 58 90 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-131900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 63 54 63 / 10 10 10 0
Ocean Beach 53 59 53 59 / 10 10 10 0
$$
CAZ508-131900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 55 67 55 67 / 0 0 10 0
Oakland 57 69 56 69 / 10 0 10 0
Fremont 57 76 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 57 78 57 78 / 0 0 10 0
Mountain View 57 74 57 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-131900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ510-131900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 90. West winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze
in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 89 57 90 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 57 88 56 89 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-131900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s to mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ512-131900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to
lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
$$
CAZ513-131900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 81 58 82 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 91 55 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-131900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 64 53 65 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 52 77 52 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-131900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s
Hollister Valley.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs near 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid to upper 80s
Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 67 54 67 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 79 51 79 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 53 81 53 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-131900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. West winds around 5 mph increasing
to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming north around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs upper 80s to 101.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 54 86 54 88 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-131900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
$$
CAZ518-131900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. West winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s to lower 70s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to
mid 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 57 97 56 98 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-131900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Sun Aug 12 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 70 54 72 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather