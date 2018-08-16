CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 68 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 53 85 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 55 80 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 55 82 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 92 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 64 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 59 53 60 / 10 0 0 0

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 67 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 58 71 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 58 75 56 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 58 78 57 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 74 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 90 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 56 88 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 59 81 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 56 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 66 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 81 51 82 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s

Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s

Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 68 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 80 51 83 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 85 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs upper 80s to 100.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 54 89 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 56 99 58 101 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 74 54 75 / 0 0 0 0

