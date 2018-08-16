CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 15, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
CAZ505-161900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 68 53 70 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-161900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 53 85 51 88 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 55 80 53 84 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 55 82 53 84 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-161900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 92 57 93 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-161900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 55 64 53 66 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 54 59 53 60 / 10 0 0 0
CAZ508-161900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 56 67 54 71 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 58 71 56 73 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 58 75 56 79 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 58 78 57 80 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 58 74 57 77 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-161900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
CAZ510-161900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 90 57 93 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 88 56 92 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ511-161900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
CAZ512-161900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
CAZ513-161900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 81 59 84 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 56 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ530-161900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 55 66 54 69 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 51 81 51 82 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-161900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s
Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s
Hollister Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s
Hollister Valley.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 55 68 55 71 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 80 51 83 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 54 85 54 88 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-161900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. North winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs upper 80s to 100.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 54 89 55 91 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-161900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s to lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.
CAZ518-161900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 70s. Highs upper 80s to 102.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 56 99 58 101 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-161900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph late in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 74 54 75 / 0 0 0 0
