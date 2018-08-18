CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018
_____
250 FPUS56 KMTR 181001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-190100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. South winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 53 73 53 70 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-190100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 52 89 53 86 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 53 84 53 81 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 54 87 54 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-190100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s to
upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
mid 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 56 96 58 95 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-190100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 53 67 54 67 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 52 62 53 61 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-190100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Haze. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 73 54 71 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 75 56 73 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 57 84 57 80 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 56 81 56 79 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 57 82 57 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-190100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CAZ510-190100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 56 95 57 92 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 95 57 93 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-190100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CAZ512-190100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ513-190100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 86 58 84 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 56 94 56 94 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-190100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 69 54 67 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 51 77 54 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-190100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s Salinas Valley and around
90 Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in the upper 80s Hollister
Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 55 74 54 72 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 51 84 55 83 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 54 90 55 87 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-190100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 100. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 55 94 57 92 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-190100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower
70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
$$
CAZ518-190100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 102. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s
to lower 70s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 58 101 60 100 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-190100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Sat Aug 18 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Light winds.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 54 78 54 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather