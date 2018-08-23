CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 22, 2018
_____
915 FPUS56 KMTR 231001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-240100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the
mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, haze. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Haze. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming
west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 54 66 54 65 / 10 10 10 0
$$
CAZ506-240100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the
50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and
areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze. Highs
in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 53 77 53 81 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 56 72 55 74 / 10 0 10 0
Napa 55 75 55 77 / 0 0 10 0
$$
CAZ507-240100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 54 80 54 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-240100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 56 66 55 62 / 10 10 10 10
Ocean Beach 55 61 54 59 / 10 10 10 10
$$
CAZ508-240100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near
70. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 57 70 57 68 / 10 0 10 0
Oakland 58 70 58 68 / 0 0 10 10
Fremont 58 72 59 71 / 0 0 10 0
Redwood City 58 74 59 73 / 0 0 10 0
Mountain View 58 74 58 72 / 0 0 10 0
$$
CAZ509-240100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-240100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming south
5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 77 58 81 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 78 57 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-240100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ512-240100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to
15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ513-240100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs near
80. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 59 76 61 77 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 81 55 82 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-240100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 56 67 57 65 / 0 0 10 0
Big Sur 50 75 53 76 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-240100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 56 69 57 66 / 0 0 10 0
Carmel Valley 50 75 52 75 / 0 0 10 0
Hollister 54 76 54 77 / 0 0 10 0
$$
CAZ516-240100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the
80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 53 81 54 81 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-240100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in
the lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-240100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 52 90 53 91 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-240100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Thu Aug 23 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming
southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 55 72 55 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
