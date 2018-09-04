CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018
057 FPUS56 KMTR 041301
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-050400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 71 54 69 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-050400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 82 52 80 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 78 54 76 / 0 0 0
Napa 80 54 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-050400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 89 54 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-050400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 66 55 66 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 60 54 61 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ508-050400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 71 55 70 / 0 0 0
Oakland 72 57 71 / 0 0 0
Fremont 79 57 78 / 0 0 0
Redwood City 77 56 76 / 0 0 0
Mountain View 77 59 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-050400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
$$
CAZ510-050400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 88 57 86 / 0 0 0
Livermore 90 57 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-050400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to
lower 90s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
$$
CAZ512-050400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to
mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
$$
CAZ513-050400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming
northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...
becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower
90s. Lows in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 82 59 81 / 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 89 55 87 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-050400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 68 55 68 / 0 0 0
Big Sur 78 52 77 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-050400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister Valley. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 70 55 69 / 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 82 52 81 / 0 0 0
Hollister 85 54 82 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-050400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph
increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming
northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph increasing
to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows
in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 88 55 86 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-050400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to
mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
$$
CAZ518-050400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to upper
90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 96 56 96 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-050400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around
5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 72 55 71 / 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather