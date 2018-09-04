CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

_____

057 FPUS56 KMTR 041301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-050400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 71 54 69 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-050400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 82 52 80 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 78 54 76 / 0 0 0

Napa 80 54 79 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-050400-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 89 54 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-050400-

San Francisco-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 66 55 66 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 60 54 61 / 0 10 0

$$

CAZ508-050400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 71 55 70 / 0 0 0

Oakland 72 57 71 / 0 0 0

Fremont 79 57 78 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 77 56 76 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 77 59 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-050400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-050400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 88 57 86 / 0 0 0

Livermore 90 57 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-050400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ512-050400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-050400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s

to mid 90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 82 59 81 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 89 55 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-050400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

60s to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 68 55 68 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 78 52 77 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-050400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 70 Salinas Valley and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 70s Salinas Valley and around 90 Hollister Valley. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 70 55 69 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 82 52 81 / 0 0 0

Hollister 85 54 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-050400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph

increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. East winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs mid 80s to 100. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 88 55 86 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-050400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ518-050400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. South

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to upper

90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 96 56 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-050400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PDT Tue Sep 4 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 72 55 71 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather