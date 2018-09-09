CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 8, 2018

_____

666 FPUS56 KMTR 090401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

CAZ505-091900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 69 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-091900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 52 86 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 80 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 54 82 54 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-091900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 52 90 52 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-091900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 66 55 66 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 61 54 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ508-091900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 70 55 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 57 72 57 72 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 57 76 57 76 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 56 76 56 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 58 76 58 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-091900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

CAZ510-091900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 89 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 87 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-091900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ512-091900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ513-091900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 15 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs near 80.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 58 80 58 80 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 55 88 55 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-091900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 56 67 56 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 75 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-091900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in the lower 80s Hollister

Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 56 68 56 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 51 76 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 54 83 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-091900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 55 85 55 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-091900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

CAZ518-091900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 95 48 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-091900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 8 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 54 73 54 73 / 0 0 0 0

