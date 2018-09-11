CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
310 FPUS56 KMTR 110401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-111900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 50 67 50 64 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-111900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 45 83 46 75 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 50 79 51 72 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 49 79 47 71 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-111900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 46 81 52 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-111900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to
10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 53 64 52 62 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 53 60 52 59 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ508-111900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 69 51 67 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 70 53 66 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 51 73 53 69 / 10 0 10 10
Redwood City 49 74 53 70 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 52 74 53 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-111900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
and drizzle. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
CAZ510-111900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 57 83 53 77 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 49 84 50 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-111900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
West winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ512-111900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
$$
CAZ513-111900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North winds around
5 mph increasing to northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs
in the 70s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 50 77 52 73 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 46 83 50 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-111900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the 40s
to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 64 52 66 / 10 10 10 10
Big Sur 44 73 52 71 / 10 0 10 0
$$
CAZ528-111900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 52 67 51 67 / 10 0 10 10
Carmel Valley 41 74 49 74 / 10 0 10 0
Hollister 47 77 48 73 / 10 0 10 10
$$
CAZ516-111900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph
decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds around
10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 50 80 48 77 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-111900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ518-111900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 49 92 47 84 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-111900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest around 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 48 73 50 69 / 0 0 0 0
$$
