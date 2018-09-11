CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018

_____

310 FPUS56 KMTR 110401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-111900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 67 50 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-111900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 83 46 75 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 79 51 72 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 49 79 47 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-111900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 81 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-111900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 64 52 62 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 60 52 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-111900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 69 51 67 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 70 53 66 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 51 73 53 69 / 10 0 10 10

Redwood City 49 74 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 52 74 53 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-111900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

and drizzle. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ510-111900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 83 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 49 84 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-111900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ512-111900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ513-111900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. North winds around

5 mph increasing to northwest around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 50 77 52 73 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 46 83 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-111900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs

around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 64 52 66 / 10 10 10 10

Big Sur 44 73 52 71 / 10 0 10 0

$$

CAZ528-111900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 67 51 67 / 10 0 10 10

Carmel Valley 41 74 49 74 / 10 0 10 0

Hollister 47 77 48 73 / 10 0 10 10

$$

CAZ516-111900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

decreasing to around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds around

10 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 80 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-111900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ518-111900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 92 47 84 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-111900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon Sep 10 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 48 73 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather