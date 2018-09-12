CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 12, 2018
_____
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-130400-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. West
winds around 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 64 52 65 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-130400-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 76 50 75 / 0 0 0
San Rafael 70 53 70 / 0 0 0
Napa 74 52 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-130400-
North Bay Mountains-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds
20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 76 50 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-130400-
San Francisco-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid
60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 64 54 64 / 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 60 54 61 / 10 0 0
$$
CAZ508-130400-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...
becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around
20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 69 55 69 / 10 0 0
Oakland 68 57 68 / 0 0 0
Fremont 68 54 69 / 10 10 10
Redwood City 71 54 71 / 0 10 10
Mountain View 71 55 71 / 0 10 10
$$
CAZ509-130400-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CAZ510-130400-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around
10 mph increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs near 80. Lows in
the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 73 55 72 / 0 0 0
Livermore 70 53 70 / 0 10 0
$$
CAZ511-130400-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West
winds around 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ512-130400-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.
$$
CAZ513-130400-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around
20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 73 55 74 / 10 10 10
Morgan Hill 75 51 74 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-130400-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Breezy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in
the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 66 55 66 / 10 10 10
Big Sur 73 52 71 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-130400-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to
mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 66 55 67 / 10 10 10
Carmel Valley 72 49 71 / 0 10 0
Hollister 72 51 72 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-130400-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s
to upper 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 77 52 75 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-130400-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s
to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
$$
CAZ518-130400-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows
in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 82 46 79 / 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-130400-
Northern Monterey Bay-
600 AM PDT Wed Sep 12 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph increasing to west around 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs
around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs around 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 70 52 70 / 0 0 0
$$
