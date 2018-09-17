CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
CAZ505-171900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west
15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west
around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 51 65 51 65 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-171900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s.
Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 48 77 48 78 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 52 71 52 70 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 53 75 53 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-171900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper
50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 49 79 49 79 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-171900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming
15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 64 54 64 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 53 60 53 61 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ508-171900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 69 54 68 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 68 56 69 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 54 71 54 70 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 53 72 53 71 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 55 74 55 73 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-171900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ510-171900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in
the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 56 76 55 75 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 53 75 53 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ511-171900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the
lower 50s.
CAZ512-171900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
CAZ513-171900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to
northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 54 76 53 76 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 49 78 49 74 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ530-171900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 54 67 55 67 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 49 75 49 75 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-171900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 54 67 54 67 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 48 74 48 72 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 50 75 49 71 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-171900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in
the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 50 79 49 77 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-171900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper
50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s
to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
CAZ518-171900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 47 84 46 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-171900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows
around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 50 72 50 69 / 0 0 0 0
