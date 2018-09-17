CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 16, 2018

_____

269 FPUS56 KMTR 170401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

CAZ505-171900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 65 51 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-171900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to 50s.

Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 77 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 52 71 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 75 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-171900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows near 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 79 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-171900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 64 54 64 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 60 53 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-171900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 69 54 68 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 56 68 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 54 71 54 70 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 53 72 53 71 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 74 55 73 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-171900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-171900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in

the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 76 55 75 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 53 75 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-171900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the

lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-171900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ513-171900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph increasing to

northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 76 53 76 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 78 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-171900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 54 67 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 75 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-171900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 67 54 67 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 48 74 48 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 50 75 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-171900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 79 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-171900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

$$

CAZ518-171900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 84 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-171900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sun Sep 16 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 72 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

