CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 22, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

CAZ505-231900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light winds...becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 67 50 73 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ506-231900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 82 46 89 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 51 79 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 51 81 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-231900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 84 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-231900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper

70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 63 53 72 / 10 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 59 52 67 / 10 10 0 0

CAZ508-231900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 68 53 76 / 10 10 0 0

Oakland 57 70 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 74 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 75 51 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 56 75 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-231900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s.

CAZ510-231900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 84 53 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 55 85 52 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ511-231900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CAZ512-231900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ513-231900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 78 53 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 83 50 89 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ530-231900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 64 52 67 / 10 10 0 0

Big Sur 49 73 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-231900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 68 52 71 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 75 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 52 80 49 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-231900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near

50. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 81 49 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-231900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-231900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 93 47 92 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-231900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Sat Sep 22 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except

patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 73 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

