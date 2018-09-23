CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CAZ505-241300-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light winds...becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

around 50. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 66 50 72 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-241300-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 83 49 88 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 76 53 84 / 0 0 0

Napa 80 52 85 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-241300-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 85 58 88 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-241300-

San Francisco-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 65 54 70 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 60 53 65 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-241300-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 69 53 75 / 0 0 0

Oakland 71 56 77 / 0 0 0

Fremont 75 53 79 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 75 53 80 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 75 54 80 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-241300-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows

in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

$$

CAZ510-241300-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 86 55 91 / 0 0 0

Livermore 85 52 90 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-241300-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 80s to lower 90s. Lows near 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

$$

CAZ512-241300-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ513-241300-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs near 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 79 53 83 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 85 50 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-241300-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 66 52 67 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 76 53 73 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-241300-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s Salinas Valley and

in the lower 80s Hollister Valley. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in

the upper 80s Hollister Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs around 70 Salinas Valley and in the

mid 70s to upper 80s Hollister Valley.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 66 51 70 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 77 49 79 / 0 0 0

Hollister 82 49 83 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-241300-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing

to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 90s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 83 50 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-241300-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 70s to mid 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-241300-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s to upper 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 91 51 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-241300-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 72 49 75 / 0 0 0

$$

