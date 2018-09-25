CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, September 24, 2018
522 FPUS56 KMTR 250401
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-251900-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 50 71 50 72 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ506-251900-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to upper
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 49 89 49 91 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 52 83 52 87 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 52 85 52 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ507-251900-
North Bay Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to
upper 70s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 49 92 49 94 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ006-251900-
San Francisco-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 54 68 54 69 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 53 61 53 62 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ508-251900-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph late in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 54 73 55 75 / 0 0 0 0
Oakland 56 74 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 54 80 56 83 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 53 78 54 81 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 56 79 57 80 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ509-251900-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 60s.
CAZ510-251900-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs near 80.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 55 92 55 95 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 53 91 54 95 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ511-251900-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper
70s. Lows near 50.
CAZ512-251900-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to
60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.
CAZ513-251900-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 55 83 56 85 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 52 88 53 93 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ530-251900-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 50.
Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 53 68 54 69 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 48 73 49 77 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ528-251900-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley
and in the mid 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s Salinas Valley and in
the upper 80s Hollister Valley. Northwest winds around 5 mph
increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and in
the upper 80s Hollister Valley.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s Salinas Valley and
in the mid 70s to upper 80s Hollister Valley.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper
70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 52 68 54 71 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 49 80 50 83 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 51 84 52 89 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ516-251900-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...
becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West
winds around 20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to
mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 50 83 53 86 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ517-251900-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 60s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
CAZ518-251900-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 51 94 52 98 / 0 0 0 0
CAZ529-251900-
Northern Monterey Bay-
900 PM PDT Mon Sep 24 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph late in the evening...becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around
5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.
Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 51 72 52 76 / 0 0 0 0
