CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 29, 2018

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 54 67 52 68 / 50 20 10 50

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 73 49 75 / 40 30 10 40

San Rafael 54 74 54 74 / 20 10 10 30

Napa 52 78 51 76 / 20 10 10 30

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 76 49 77 / 20 10 10 30

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 56 69 56 66 / 10 10 0 30

Ocean Beach 56 66 55 61 / 10 10 0 30

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 56 73 56 71 / 10 10 10 30

Oakland 57 74 58 72 / 10 10 10 20

Fremont 54 76 55 76 / 10 0 0 20

Redwood City 54 75 54 75 / 10 10 0 20

Mountain View 55 77 57 76 / 10 0 0 20

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 78 56 80 / 10 10 0 20

Livermore 54 79 54 82 / 0 0 0 20

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 54 78 56 79 / 10 0 0 20

Morgan Hill 51 79 51 81 / 10 0 0 10

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds up to 5 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 70 55 74 / 10 0 0 10

Big Sur 50 76 49 70 / 10 0 0 10

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 55 74 54 75 / 10 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 48 79 48 79 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 51 79 51 82 / 10 0 0 10

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 80. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 77 49 80 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph...becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 49 82 51 85 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sun Sep 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight. Chance

of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 73 53 72 / 10 0 0 20

