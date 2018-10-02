CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

_____

073 FPUS56 KMTR 020401

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

CAZ505-021900-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 56 68 55 65 / 80 80 30 30

$$

CAZ506-021900-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

showers 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s

to 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 54 74 53 74 / 80 70 30 20

San Rafael 56 73 56 72 / 60 60 30 30

Napa 53 77 52 75 / 50 50 30 30

$$

CAZ507-021900-

North Bay Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 76 49 74 / 50 50 30 30

$$

CAZ006-021900-

San Francisco-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 59 68 58 66 / 60 60 30 20

Ocean Beach 58 64 57 61 / 60 60 30 20

$$

CAZ508-021900-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 60.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 70 59 69 / 60 60 40 20

Oakland 61 73 60 71 / 60 60 30 20

Fremont 59 75 58 72 / 50 50 40 20

Redwood City 59 75 58 74 / 60 60 40 20

Mountain View 60 76 60 74 / 50 50 40 20

$$

CAZ509-021900-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CAZ510-021900-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 57 79 57 76 / 50 50 30 30

Livermore 56 80 56 75 / 40 40 40 30

$$

CAZ511-021900-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ512-021900-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s

to mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ513-021900-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph...becoming south after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 60 78 59 76 / 50 50 40 30

Morgan Hill 52 80 53 77 / 40 40 50 30

$$

CAZ530-021900-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 70. Southeast winds

around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming

east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows near

50. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 58 68 57 67 / 50 50 50 40

Big Sur 49 73 49 75 / 50 50 60 50

$$

CAZ528-021900-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 57 69 57 68 / 20 30 50 30

Carmel Valley 51 77 50 76 / 40 40 50 40

Hollister 54 79 54 76 / 30 30 40 30

$$

CAZ516-021900-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds around 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 52 79 52 75 / 20 40 40 30

$$

CAZ517-021900-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s to mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

$$

CAZ518-021900-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 60s

to 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 52 82 52 75 / 20 40 40 40

$$

CAZ529-021900-

Northern Monterey Bay-

900 PM PDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers late

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 56 72 55 72 / 50 50 50 30

$$

_____

