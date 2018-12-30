CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 29, 2018

471 FPUS56 KMTR 301101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-310200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 41 58 40 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-310200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 35 to 45 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 60 34 57 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 39 59 42 56 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 34 59 38 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-310200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Very windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to 35 to 45 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Highs in

the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s

to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 32 57 34 53 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-310200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 58 45 55 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 45 59 46 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ508-310200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 58 43 55 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 41 59 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 36 59 40 55 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 35 59 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 33 60 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-310200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-310200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 34 60 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 34 59 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ511-310200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

$$

CAZ512-310200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM PST

TUESDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ513-310200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 36 60 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 30 60 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ530-310200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 37 60 42 57 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 41 61 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-310200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid to

upper

30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 34 60 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 33 62 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 30 59 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-310200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper 20s

to

mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows near 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 30 61 38 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-310200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ518-310200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the

20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 29 62 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-310200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Sun Dec 30 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 35 60 40 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

