CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 2, 2019
_____
410 FPUS56 KMTR 031101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-040200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 38 53 40 53 / 0 0 0 20
$$
CAZ506-040200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the 30s
to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s
to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s
to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 29 57 33 57 / 0 0 0 10
San Rafael 36 54 40 55 / 0 0 0 10
Napa 31 57 36 57 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-040200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of showers in the evening, then
showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after
midnight. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph
increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 32 54 32 55 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-040200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 43 56 44 56 / 0 0 0 10
Ocean Beach 43 57 45 57 / 0 0 0 10
$$
CAZ508-040200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance
of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 41 56 43 56 / 0 0 0 10
Oakland 39 57 42 58 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 35 57 39 58 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 35 57 37 57 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 35 58 40 59 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-040200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CAZ510-040200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid
30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds...
becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 32 55 37 56 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 31 56 36 57 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ511-040200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ512-040200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up
to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ513-040200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Breezy. A slight
chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 34 59 39 59 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 31 59 38 59 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ530-040200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph...
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Breezy. A chance of
showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 36 60 41 60 / 0 0 0 0
Big Sur 34 60 42 59 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-040200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the mid to
upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 33 60 38 60 / 0 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 32 62 36 62 / 0 0 0 0
Hollister 30 60 36 60 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-040200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows near 30.
Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening. Showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 29 62 34 62 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-040200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Very windy. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers and a chance of
snow showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to
35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
20s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ518-040200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Breezy. Showers
after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South winds 20 to
30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s
to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 27 62 35 61 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-040200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph...
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 33 60 40 58 / 0 0 0 10
$$
