CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 3, 2019

377 FPUS56 KMTR 041101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

CAZ505-050200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds around 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 39 53 47 55 / 0 20 90 90

$$

CAZ506-050200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph...becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s

to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 32 56 42 56 / 0 10 100 100

San Rafael 39 55 47 57 / 0 10 90 90

Napa 35 56 42 57 / 0 0 90 90

$$

CAZ507-050200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows near 40.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 33 54 38 54 / 0 0 90 90

$$

CAZ006-050200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 30 to 45 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 44 56 49 57 / 0 10 90 90

Ocean Beach 44 57 49 58 / 0 10 90 90

$$

CAZ508-050200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 42 56 48 58 / 0 10 90 90

Oakland 41 58 47 58 / 0 0 90 90

Fremont 38 58 45 58 / 0 0 80 80

Redwood City 37 57 45 59 / 0 0 90 90

Mountain View 39 58 46 59 / 0 0 90 90

$$

CAZ509-050200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds around 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph...becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-050200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 35 57 42 57 / 0 0 80 80

Livermore 35 57 41 58 / 0 0 80 80

$$

CAZ511-050200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s to mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows around

40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-050200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid

50s.

$$

CAZ513-050200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 20 mph...becoming

south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 38 59 45 58 / 0 0 80 80

Morgan Hill 36 59 41 58 / 0 0 90 90

$$

CAZ530-050200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph...becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 40 58 46 59 / 0 0 90 90

Big Sur 42 58 45 58 / 0 10 90 90

$$

CAZ528-050200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Breezy. A slight

chance of rain in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 37 59 44 58 / 0 0 90 90

Carmel Valley 37 61 42 59 / 0 0 100 100

Hollister 34 60 41 59 / 0 0 80 80

$$

CAZ516-050200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for frost. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. A slight chance of

rain in the evening. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 33 62 41 59 / 0 0 90 90

$$

CAZ517-050200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Breezy. A chance of

rain in the evening, then showers and a chance of snow after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Very windy. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. South winds

30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph...becoming southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the

30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-050200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening. Breezy. Showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance

of showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very

windy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 61 39 57 / 0 0 80 80

$$

CAZ529-050200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Fri Jan 4 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 20 mph...becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers.

Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 39 57 46 58 / 0 10 100 100

$$

