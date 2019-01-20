CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

CAZ505-210500-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Widespread showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 45 56 / 80 70 0

CAZ506-210500-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy.

Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 56 39 60 / 90 70 0

San Rafael 57 45 57 / 70 70 0

Napa 57 41 58 / 80 50 0

CAZ507-210500-

North Bay Mountains-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy.

Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows near

40. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 56 40 55 / 80 70 0

CAZ006-210500-

San Francisco-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then numerous

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy.

Numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 59 48 57 / 60 60 0

Ocean Beach 59 49 58 / 60 60 0

CAZ508-210500-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 60 48 57 / 70 70 10

Oakland 60 47 58 / 70 70 0

Fremont 60 44 58 / 70 70 10

Redwood City 61 45 59 / 70 60 10

Mountain View 61 45 58 / 70 60 10

CAZ509-210500-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph...

becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ510-210500-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Numerous

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 59 42 57 / 70 60 0

Livermore 60 42 57 / 70 60 10

CAZ511-210500-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ512-210500-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ513-210500-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...A slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Some

thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 45 58 / 70 60 10

Morgan Hill 61 42 58 / 70 50 10

CAZ530-210500-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce

small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 62 47 58 / 60 60 20

Big Sur 62 47 57 / 60 50 20

CAZ528-210500-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Rain likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Numerous showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 62 45 58 / 60 60 10

Carmel Valley 63 43 58 / 60 60 20

Hollister 62 43 58 / 60 60 10

CAZ516-210500-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 64 43 57 / 20 20 10

CAZ517-210500-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to southwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. Scattered showers. A chance

of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to northwest 35 to 45 mph

after midnight.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers in the morning. Snow level 4300 feet. Highs in the

lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

CAZ518-210500-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning.

Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 30s to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 40s to 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 64 43 57 / 50 50 10

CAZ529-210500-

Northern Monterey Bay-

600 AM PST Sun Jan 20 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

.TODAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest around 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Numerous

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then

a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 58 43 58 / 80 60 10

