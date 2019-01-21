CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 20, 2019

945 FPUS56 KMTR 211101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

CAZ505-220200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 55 41 57 / 90 10 0 0

CAZ506-220200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 59 34 62 / 90 10 0 0

San Rafael 46 57 41 59 / 80 10 0 0

Napa 40 58 38 60 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ507-220200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 39 55 38 57 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ006-220200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 49 57 46 58 / 80 10 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 57 46 58 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ508-220200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 57 45 58 / 90 10 0 0

Oakland 48 58 43 59 / 80 10 0 0

Fremont 45 58 40 58 / 80 10 0 0

Redwood City 45 58 39 59 / 80 10 0 0

Mountain View 46 58 40 59 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ509-220200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ510-220200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 57 38 58 / 80 10 0 0

Livermore 42 57 37 58 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ511-220200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows

near 40. West winds around 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ512-220200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Scattered showers. Lows

in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

CAZ513-220200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 58 39 59 / 70 10 0 0

Morgan Hill 43 57 36 59 / 80 20 0 0

CAZ530-220200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 48 57 40 59 / 70 30 0 0

Big Sur 47 56 42 58 / 70 30 0 0

CAZ528-220200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 45 57 37 59 / 70 20 0 0

Carmel Valley 43 57 36 60 / 70 30 0 0

Hollister 44 58 35 58 / 80 10 0 0

CAZ516-220200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 43 57 35 59 / 50 20 0 0

CAZ517-220200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 4200 feet. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 30s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

CAZ518-220200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Patchy frost after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

40s to upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear except for frost after midnight. Lows in

the

20s to upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 42 55 34 58 / 70 20 0 0

CAZ529-220200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Mon Jan 21 2019

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 58 40 60 / 80 20 0 0

