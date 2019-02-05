CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 5, 2019

_____

285 FPUS56 KMTR 052301

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-061400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 35 52 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ506-061400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 27 54 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 50 37 52 / 10 0 0

Napa 50 31 52 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ507-061400-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 29 50 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ006-061400-

San Francisco-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 40 52 / 10 10 0

Ocean Beach 51 41 52 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ508-061400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 39 52 / 10 10 0

Oakland 51 38 54 / 10 0 0

Fremont 50 35 53 / 10 10 0

Redwood City 50 33 53 / 10 20 0

Mountain View 50 36 54 / 10 20 0

$$

CAZ509-061400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows around 40. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-061400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 51 33 52 / 10 0 0

Livermore 49 30 51 / 10 0 0

$$

CAZ511-061400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the

30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ512-061400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs in

the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2300 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Rain may be heavy at

times. Highs in the 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ513-061400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 34 54 / 10 20 0

Morgan Hill 49 32 53 / 10 10 0

$$

CAZ530-061400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around

50. Northwest winds around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 51 37 54 / 30 30 10

Big Sur 49 41 52 / 30 30 10

$$

CAZ528-061400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 51 35 53 / 20 10 0

Carmel Valley 49 33 52 / 40 40 10

Hollister 49 32 53 / 30 10 0

$$

CAZ516-061400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 30. North winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 32 53 / 40 10 0

$$

CAZ517-061400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of snow showers. Snow level 1800 feet. Highs in the 30s to

40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper teens to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Light snow accumulations.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ518-061400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.REST OF TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Snow level 1600 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 31 50 / 40 10 0

$$

CAZ529-061400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs around

50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 50 36 54 / 20 10 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather