CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 27, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
CAZ505-010200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming south in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 15 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 42 54 40 56 / 100 0 10 40
CAZ506-010200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing
to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 38 57 37 59 / 100 0 10 40
San Rafael 44 56 41 58 / 100 10 0 40
Napa 41 56 39 58 / 100 10 0 40
CAZ507-010200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 40 55 38 56 / 100 10 10 40
CAZ006-010200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 47 55 45 57 / 100 10 0 40
Ocean Beach 47 55 45 58 / 100 10 0 40
CAZ508-010200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in
the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 47 56 45 58 / 100 10 0 50
Oakland 47 57 44 60 / 100 10 0 40
Fremont 47 59 42 61 / 100 10 0 40
Redwood City 46 57 42 60 / 100 10 10 50
Mountain View 48 59 43 61 / 100 10 0 50
CAZ509-010200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south
5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
CAZ510-010200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
showers 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 45 58 41 60 / 100 10 0 40
Livermore 45 58 40 61 / 100 10 10 40
CAZ511-010200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ512-010200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
CAZ513-010200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 48 60 42 63 / 100 10 0 40
Morgan Hill 47 60 41 63 / 100 20 10 50
CAZ530-010200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows
around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds
around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows
around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to
30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 49 58 43 61 / 100 20 10 50
Big Sur 50 58 48 59 / 100 30 10 50
CAZ528-010200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
northwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows around 50.
North winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southeast around 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 49 60 43 63 / 100 20 10 50
Carmel Valley 47 60 41 62 / 100 30 10 50
Hollister 48 60 42 62 / 100 30 10 50
CAZ516-010200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 48 63 42 64 / 100 20 10 50
CAZ517-010200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 40s to upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in
the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Showers. Highs in the 40s to 50s.
CAZ518-010200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the 30s to upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower
40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, showers. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 46 61 40 63 / 100 30 10 50
CAZ529-010200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Thu Feb 28 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming
southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 46 59 42 61 / 100 20 0 50
