CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, March 1, 2019

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

CAZ505-021400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 55 46 53 / 50 90 80

$$

CAZ506-021400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain. Lows near 50. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 59 45 57 / 50 90 90

San Rafael 57 47 55 / 50 90 90

Napa 59 45 57 / 50 90 90

$$

CAZ507-021400-

North Bay Mountains-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

40s to upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northeast

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 57 42 54 / 50 90 90

$$

CAZ006-021400-

San Francisco-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 58 49 57 / 50 90 80

Ocean Beach 58 49 56 / 50 90 80

$$

CAZ508-021400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around

60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 59 49 58 / 50 90 90

Oakland 60 49 58 / 50 90 90

Fremont 61 48 60 / 50 90 90

Redwood City 60 47 59 / 50 90 90

Mountain View 61 50 61 / 50 90 90

$$

CAZ509-021400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ510-021400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 60 47 57 / 40 90 90

Livermore 61 47 59 / 40 90 90

$$

CAZ511-021400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to

mid 50s.

$$

CAZ512-021400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

$$

CAZ513-021400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 63 49 62 / 40 90 90

Morgan Hill 62 48 61 / 50 90 90

$$

CAZ530-021400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around

60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Rain may be

heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 61 49 61 / 50 90 90

Big Sur 58 50 58 / 50 90 90

$$

CAZ528-021400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 62 48 61 / 50 90 90

Carmel Valley 62 47 62 / 60 90 90

Hollister 62 49 62 / 50 90 90

$$

CAZ516-021400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 64 49 64 / 50 90 80

$$

CAZ517-021400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. South winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s to upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the 40s to

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the 40s

to 50s. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the 40s to 50s.

$$

CAZ518-021400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to

30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the 30s

to upper 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very windy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 63 46 62 / 50 90 90

$$

CAZ529-021400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 PM PST Fri Mar 1 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 61 49 59 / 50 90 90

$$

