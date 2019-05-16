CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 15, 2019

_____

738 FPUS56 KMTR 160501

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-162000-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 50 55 49 59 / 100 100 50 0

$$

CAZ506-162000-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 48 59 48 68 / 100 100 50 0

San Rafael 52 61 51 65 / 100 90 60 0

Napa 50 57 49 64 / 100 80 50 0

$$

CAZ507-162000-

North Bay Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 50 57 48 65 / 100 80 60 0

$$

CAZ006-162000-

San Francisco-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain late in the evening, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 30 to 45 mph decreasing to

10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 52 56 51 58 / 100 90 50 0

Ocean Beach 52 55 51 57 / 100 90 50 0

$$

CAZ508-162000-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 52 59 51 61 / 100 90 70 10

Oakland 53 58 53 62 / 100 90 60 10

Fremont 53 60 52 63 / 90 80 60 10

Redwood City 53 62 52 65 / 100 80 60 10

Mountain View 53 61 52 63 / 100 80 60 10

$$

CAZ509-162000-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ510-162000-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 52 63 51 69 / 100 80 50 10

Livermore 51 61 49 65 / 100 80 60 10

$$

CAZ511-162000-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then showers

likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s

to upper 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the 50s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ512-162000-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely late in the evening, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ513-162000-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 53 63 51 67 / 100 80 60 10

Morgan Hill 51 64 49 68 / 100 90 60 20

$$

CAZ530-162000-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely late in the evening, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 60. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 58 51 60 / 100 80 50 20

Big Sur 52 59 51 60 / 100 90 40 20

$$

CAZ528-162000-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely late in the evening, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming west 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 58 52 60 / 100 80 40 10

Carmel Valley 49 61 48 62 / 100 80 60 30

Hollister 50 59 49 61 / 100 80 60 20

$$

CAZ516-162000-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. A slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 64 49 66 / 100 50 30 10

$$

CAZ517-162000-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph late in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-162000-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain late in the evening, then showers

and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning. A chance of showers in

the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

50s to 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 47 65 45 66 / 100 50 40 20

$$

CAZ529-162000-

Northern Monterey Bay-

1000 PM PDT Wed May 15 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain late in the evening, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 61 49 63 / 100 90 60 20

$$

