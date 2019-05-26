CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 57 48 61 / 60 0 0
North Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s
to lower 80s. Lows in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 65 47 70 / 50 0 0
San Rafael 62 50 67 / 50 0 0
Napa 60 48 67 / 50 10 0
North Bay Mountains-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
50s to lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming north
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s
to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 60 48 68 / 60 0 0
San Francisco-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 57 51 60 / 50 10 10
Ocean Beach 56 51 59 / 50 10 0
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 58 50 62 / 60 10 10
Oakland 60 52 64 / 50 0 0
Fremont 60 50 66 / 60 20 0
Redwood City 61 51 66 / 60 10 10
Mountain View 61 51 67 / 60 20 10
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
East Bay Interior Valleys-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 64 50 71 / 60 0 0
Livermore 60 49 67 / 60 10 0
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 70s.
Santa Cruz Mountains-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the 40s to upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 62 50 69 / 60 30 0
Morgan Hill 62 48 68 / 70 40 0
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of
thunderstorms. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 58 51 62 / 80 50 10
Big Sur 59 50 64 / 60 60 10
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. A
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing
to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 57 51 62 / 70 50 10
Carmel Valley 57 47 63 / 70 60 10
Hollister 58 48 64 / 70 50 10
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the
evening...becoming light.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 60 47 69 / 80 30 0
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of snow in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the 40s to 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. A
chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the
60s to 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s.
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Rain in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms.
Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 61 44 69 / 70 40 0
Northern Monterey Bay-
400 AM PDT Sun May 26 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to
20 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except
patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 60 48 65 / 70 40 10
