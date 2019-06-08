CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

_____

997 FPUS56 KMTR 081101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-090400-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 75 54 81 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-090400-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid

60s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 102. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 91 54 98 / 0 0 0

San Rafael 84 56 92 / 0 0 0

Napa 87 57 95 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-090400-

North Bay Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to upper 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 88 61 94 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-090400-

San Francisco-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming

north around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 76 55 87 / 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 73 54 82 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-090400-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ508-090400-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 79 56 89 / 0 0 0

Oakland 82 58 90 / 0 0 0

Fremont 86 58 95 / 0 0 0

Redwood City 86 58 95 / 0 0 0

Mountain View 85 60 92 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-090400-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs near 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 91 61 99 / 0 0 0

Livermore 88 59 100 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-090400-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 86 59 96 / 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 88 56 97 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-090400-

Northern Monterey Bay-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 81 54 91 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-090400-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ511-090400-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 100. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

$$

CAZ530-090400-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 72 55 84 / 0 0 0

Big Sur 75 52 87 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-090400-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph in

the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 76 55 88 / 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 78 53 93 / 0 0 0

Hollister 84 54 96 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-090400-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Light winds...becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in

the morning...becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 87 53 99 / 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-090400-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ518-090400-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

400 AM PDT Sat Jun 8 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs upper 80s to 101. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 87 57 101 / 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather