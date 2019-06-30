CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019

_____

594 FPUS56 KMTR 301001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

CAZ505-010100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 49 68 50 67 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ506-010100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 47 82 49 83 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 77 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 49 78 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-010100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. North winds

up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 53 83 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-010100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...

becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 66 53 65 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 52 63 53 63 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ509-010100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-010100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH INDEPENDENCE DAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 71 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 71 55 71 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 53 77 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 54 77 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 53 75 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-010100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 53 88 54 89 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 51 81 53 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-010100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 52 80 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 49 87 51 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-010100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 51 72 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-010100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

CAZ511-010100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

CAZ530-010100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 52 66 54 67 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 50 70 51 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-010100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 69 54 69 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 49 74 50 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 49 80 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-010100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 49 84 51 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-010100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

CAZ518-010100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sun Jun 30 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 46 91 48 92 / 0 0 0 0

_____

