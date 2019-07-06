CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019

_____

222 FPUS56 KMTR 061001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

CAZ505-070100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 69 52 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-070100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Lows

in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 51 88 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 53 79 55 76 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 81 54 77 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-070100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 89 59 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-070100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 53 66 54 63 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 63 53 61 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-070100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ508-070100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph increasing

to west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 54 71 55 67 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 55 73 56 69 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 56 77 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 79 56 73 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 77 56 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-070100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

near 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 88 56 82 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 85 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-070100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 80s. Light winds...

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 82 56 77 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 87 53 82 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-070100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of fog. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 72 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-070100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light winds...becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ511-070100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ530-070100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 53 66 54 64 / 10 0 0 10

Big Sur 51 73 52 69 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-070100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Lows in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 54 69 55 66 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 49 76 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 51 78 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-070100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light winds...becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s to upper 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 53 86 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-070100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ518-070100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sat Jul 6 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 51 94 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

$$

_____

