CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 31, 2019

714 FPUS56 KMTR 011001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

CAZ505-020100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 68 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ506-020100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to lower 60s. Highs in the 70s to 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 49 87 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 81 57 84 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 53 79 55 83 / 10 0 10 0

CAZ507-020100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. West winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 58 87 60 90 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-020100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 54 65 56 68 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 53 62 55 65 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ509-020100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-020100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 72 58 74 / 10 10 10 0

Oakland 55 71 58 75 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 55 75 59 79 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 78 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 55 75 58 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-020100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 56 87 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 83 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-020100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 55 80 58 83 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 53 87 56 90 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ529-020100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 52 74 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-020100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 50s to

lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

CAZ511-020100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ530-020100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 68 57 70 / 10 0 0 0

Big Sur 51 76 54 79 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ528-020100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 53 68 57 71 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 50 75 52 79 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 51 77 54 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-020100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. Light

winds...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 80s to upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs 91 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs 90 to 101.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to

mid 90s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 51 85 54 88 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-020100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to upper 80s. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

CAZ518-020100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Thu Aug 1 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to 90s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s

to lower 90s. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 50 92 52 96 / 0 0 0 0

