CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019
_____
040 FPUS56 KMTR 091001
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-100100-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 55 68 54 67 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ506-100100-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 40s to upper
50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in
the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 51 84 51 83 / 0 0 0 0
San Rafael 58 79 57 78 / 0 0 0 0
Napa 54 80 53 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ507-100100-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the 70s to 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 59 81 57 79 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ006-100100-
San Francisco-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph...
becoming 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Breezy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 58 67 57 66 / 0 0 0 0
Ocean Beach 57 64 56 63 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ509-100100-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs around 70.
$$
CAZ508-100100-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s to
lower 90s. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
upper 80s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 58 73 60 72 / 10 0 10 10
Oakland 59 73 59 72 / 0 0 0 0
Fremont 58 74 58 72 / 0 0 0 0
Redwood City 58 78 59 77 / 0 0 0 0
Mountain View 57 75 57 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ510-100100-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs near 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 58 85 58 83 / 0 0 0 0
Livermore 56 80 55 78 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ513-100100-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 57 76 56 76 / 0 0 0 0
Morgan Hill 55 83 55 82 / 10 0 0 0
$$
CAZ529-100100-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid
50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing
to around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...becoming west 5 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
West winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs near 80. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 53 77 54 75 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ512-100100-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the
lower 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
$$
CAZ511-100100-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s
to mid 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s to upper 90s. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
$$
CAZ530-100100-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...
becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the 70s to mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 57 71 58 69 / 10 0 0 0
Big Sur 54 75 53 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ528-100100-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the 60s to upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph increasing to
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s
to mid 90s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to
upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 55 69 55 67 / 10 0 0 0
Carmel Valley 52 75 52 74 / 10 10 10 0
Hollister 53 77 53 73 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ516-100100-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming
5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the 90s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the 80s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 51 77 50 74 / 0 0 0 0
$$
CAZ517-100100-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower
60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s
to 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 80s
to 90s. Lows in the 50s to 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.
$$
CAZ518-100100-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid
60s. Highs mid 80s to 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 90s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 50 85 49 83 / 0 0 0 0
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather