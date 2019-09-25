CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 24, 2019

194 FPUS56 KMTR 251001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-260100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to upper 80s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to southeast 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 58 85 58 70 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ506-260100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs upper 80s to 104. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Lows in

the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 57 102 56 83 / 0 0 0 10

San Rafael 63 97 62 80 / 0 0 0 10

Napa 62 97 61 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-260100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid

70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming east 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy

drizzle. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 68 96 69 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-260100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. East winds

up to 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 60.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 62 90 63 75 / 0 0 0 10

Ocean Beach 60 81 61 71 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ509-260100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph...becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

20 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

CAZ508-260100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except for drizzle after midnight. Lows

in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 62 93 63 80 / 0 0 0 10

Oakland 62 93 63 79 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 62 93 64 83 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 63 94 64 83 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 62 92 63 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-260100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 65 101 64 87 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 62 99 63 87 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-260100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds...becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 61 96 62 85 / 0 0 0 10

Morgan Hill 60 99 61 88 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ529-260100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds...becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph...becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog

and drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 58 95 58 77 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ512-260100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. North winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. North winds up to 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

CAZ511-260100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ530-260100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Light

winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 60 84 61 77 / 0 0 0 10

Big Sur 64 91 61 78 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ528-260100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s to upper 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 58 88 60 77 / 0 0 0 10

Carmel Valley 60 97 59 85 / 0 0 0 10

Hollister 59 96 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-260100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds...

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows

in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs

in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 58 97 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-260100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

CAZ518-260100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Wed Sep 25 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs mid 80s to 100. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 59 101 59 90 / 0 0 0 0

