CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019

_____

087 FPUS56 KMTR 021001

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

CAZ505-030100-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 67 48 66 / 0 0 10 0

CAZ506-030100-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 39 79 43 78 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 49 77 51 75 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 43 75 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ507-030100-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the 50s. Highs in

the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 49 75 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ006-030100-

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 50 68 53 67 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 49 65 51 64 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ509-030100-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

CAZ508-030100-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming

west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs near 80.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 50 72 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 49 72 52 70 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 48 73 50 71 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 49 76 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 47 74 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ510-030100-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph...becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 47 79 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 45 77 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ513-030100-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 45 77 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 44 80 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ529-030100-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light winds...becoming west

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds...becoming

west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 44 77 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ512-030100-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 80s.

CAZ511-030100-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to

50s. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

upper 50s. Highs in the 70s.

CAZ530-030100-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 49 70 51 68 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 49 75 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ528-030100-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs

near 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 70s to mid

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 71 47 68 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 44 75 46 73 / 10 0 0 0

Hollister 43 76 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ516-030100-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. Light winds...becoming

northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s to

lower 90s. Lows around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 40 77 44 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ517-030100-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to

mid 80s. Lows in the 50s.

CAZ518-030100-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 39 81 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

