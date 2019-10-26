CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Friday, October 25, 2019

_____

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower

50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph increasing to northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 51 73 49 71 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s to 80s. North

winds up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to north 35 to 45 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Strong winds. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

North winds 45 to 60 mph decreasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

50s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 45 86 44 79 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 54 81 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Napa 52 83 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM

PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows near 60. North

winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to northeast 35 to 45 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Very windy. Highs in the 60s to 70s. Northeast

winds 30 to 45 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Very windy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to northeast 35 to 45 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in

the lower 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 59 82 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming

northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows near 50. Highs in the

60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 55 72 54 72 / 0 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 54 69 53 70 / 0 0 0 0

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph...becoming northeast 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 55 75 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Oakland 54 77 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fremont 54 79 51 73 / 0 0 0 0

Redwood City 55 79 52 75 / 0 0 0 0

Mountain View 53 79 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph...becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the 40s. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph...becoming northeast 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 55 85 51 76 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 54 83 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the lower 50s.

Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the lower 80s. Light

winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 51 81 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 52 85 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds...becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph...becoming northeast 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 53 78 47 76 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM PDT MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s to lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to mid 70s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Highs in

the 60s to mid 70s.

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for smoke. Lows in the 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to mid

50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

upper 40s. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

upper 50s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 55 73 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

Big Sur 64 81 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 52 76 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 60 81 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hollister 53 83 46 76 / 0 0 0 0

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds...becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 50 87 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s to mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the 30s to upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PDT Sat Oct 26 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy smoke in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s to upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the 60s to 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 54 89 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

_____

