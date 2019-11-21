CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast

CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019

_____

288 FPUS56 KMTR 211101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-220200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 45 61 45 62 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ506-220200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph...

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the 30s to 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 70s. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the 30s to 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 37 68 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

San Rafael 46 65 46 66 / 10 0 0 0

Napa 42 63 41 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ507-220200-

North Bay Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 40s to

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 62 44 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ006-220200-

San Francisco-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph...becoming

north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 61 49 62 / 10 0 0 0

Ocean Beach 47 60 49 60 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ509-220200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

CAZ508-220200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming west up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds...

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 47 64 47 64 / 10 0 0 0

Oakland 46 63 47 64 / 10 0 0 0

Fremont 43 62 45 62 / 10 0 0 0

Redwood City 46 63 47 64 / 10 0 0 0

Mountain View 44 63 44 62 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ510-220200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening...becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 41 66 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

Livermore 39 65 41 66 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ513-220200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 64 42 65 / 10 0 0 0

Morgan Hill 40 66 41 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ529-220200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds...

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

Light winds...becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...becoming northeast around

5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 40 63 41 64 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ512-220200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph...becoming north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the 50s.

$$

CAZ511-220200-

East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Highs near 60.

Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs near 50.

$$

CAZ530-220200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to mid 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 44 62 45 62 / 20 0 0 0

Big Sur 47 63 49 65 / 30 0 0 0

$$

CAZ528-220200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s.

East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds...

becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 41 62 43 63 / 10 0 0 0

Carmel Valley 41 66 41 67 / 20 0 0 0

Hollister 39 64 41 65 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ516-220200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening...becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds...

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening...

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear except patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 66 40 67 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ517-220200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

mid 50s to upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs

in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

$$

CAZ518-220200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

300 AM PST Thu Nov 21 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear except patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 35 67 39 68 / 10 0 0 0

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:

www.facebook.com/nwsbayarea

www.twitter.com/nwsbayarea

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather