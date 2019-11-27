CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast
CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019
_____
699 FPUS56 KMTR 271101
ZFPMTR
San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
This is an automatically generated product that provides average
values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific
forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco
(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...
-- or --
(2) Click a location on the map.
You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on
the resulting page.
CAZ505-280200-
Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph...
becoming northeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Point Reyes 40 52 37 50 / 100 40 20 20
$$
CAZ506-280200-
North Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to upper
50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Rosa 29 55 29 53 / 100 50 0 20
San Rafael 41 55 40 53 / 100 50 20 20
Napa 35 52 36 49 / 100 10 30 20
$$
CAZ507-280200-
North Bay Mountains-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds up to
5 mph...becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows
near 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
near 50. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Lake Berryessa 39 50 35 45 / 100 30 20 10
$$
CAZ006-280200-
San Francisco-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper
40s to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the 50s to
lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Francisco 44 53 41 51 / 100 60 50 20
Ocean Beach 44 51 41 50 / 100 70 60 20
$$
CAZ509-280200-
San Francisco Peninsula Coast-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. A slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows near 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph...
becoming east after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
CAZ508-280200-
San Francisco Bay Shoreline-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph...
becoming south after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
SFO Airport 43 54 40 53 / 100 90 70 20
Oakland 42 53 40 51 / 100 40 50 20
Fremont 39 50 37 49 / 100 90 50 30
Redwood City 42 53 40 52 / 100 90 60 30
Mountain View 39 50 37 50 / 90 50 60 40
$$
CAZ510-280200-
East Bay Interior Valleys-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around
60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Concord 37 54 36 51 / 90 50 20 20
Livermore 34 52 34 50 / 100 60 40 30
$$
CAZ513-280200-
Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around
40. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Light winds...becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
San Jose 36 52 35 52 / 100 50 50 30
Morgan Hill 35 53 35 53 / 100 90 40 40
$$
CAZ529-280200-
Northern Monterey Bay-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s. Light winds...becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Santa Cruz 37 53 35 53 / 100 90 80 40
$$
CAZ512-280200-
Santa Cruz Mountains-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening. A chance of
rain. Snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Snow level 2800 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the
afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow in the evening. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level 2700 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of
snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s.
$$
CAZ511-280200-
East Bay Hills and Diablo Range-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow and a chance of rain. New snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West
winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. A chance of snow. Snow level 3100 feet. Highs in the
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Lows in
the mid 20s to upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming west
5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and a chance of snow. Highs in the 40s
to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy, rain. Lows in the 30s to mid
40s. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 30s
to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ530-280200-
Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...
becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s. East winds up
to 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph...becoming northwest in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Monterey 40 52 39 53 / 80 90 70 30
Big Sur 43 54 41 55 / 90 90 90 40
$$
CAZ528-280200-
Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the 50s. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Salinas 37 50 37 51 / 100 100 70 40
Carmel Valley 34 54 34 55 / 100 90 80 60
Hollister 33 50 35 51 / 100 90 30 50
$$
CAZ516-280200-
Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening...becoming light.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph...becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening...
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
King City 33 54 36 53 / 100 90 70 60
$$
CAZ517-280200-
Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. New snow accumulation
up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow
level 3900 feet. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. West winds 20 to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. A chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level
3400 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the
30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast after
midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely and a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulations. Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight
chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s
to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and a chance of snow. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Highs in the
40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to
lower 50s.
$$
CAZ518-280200-
Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including
Pinnacles National Park-
300 AM PST Wed Nov 27 2019
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely and snow. New snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s.
West winds 35 to 45 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow and a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then snow likely and a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs in
the upper 30s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow after
midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow
accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows in the
30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 3300 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in
the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain and a chance of snow. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Rain likely. Highs in the
mid 40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Pinnacles NP 32 52 34 53 / 100 90 60 50
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/sanfrancisco
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter at:
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather